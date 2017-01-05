Real or Staged? There’s a Snake in Brett Eldredge’s Bathroom!

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

Why is there a snake in Brett Eldredge’s toilet? That’s the question, courtesy of a disturbing new video the “Wanna Be That Song” hitmaker posted on social media.

“I was going to take a leak to start the day, you know, that’s how you start the day and then I walked in here, and what do we have but a beautiful new year’s snake?” Brett says nervously, as the camera pans to reveal a serpent sticking its head out of the toilet bowl.

Since the snake is very still, it appears it could be a very lifelike replica, until the footage cuts to another person removing the very-much-alive reptile from the bathroom with a very long pole.

Before ya go to the bathroom…DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN😳 pic.twitter.com/vsKueL1DtX — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) January 4, 2017

