Reba Adds Rare Ryman Matinee After Sell-Out

So many people want to see Reba McEntire’s first full-length concert at the Ryman Auditorium, she’s had to add a second show. And if you’ve waited to get your tickets — well, it might just pay off.

Fans who attend the new show will actually get to see her first, as the Country Music Hall of Famer is adding a rare matinee on the day of the planned February 15 concert. It will take place at 2:30 p.m. local time, ahead of the sold-out 7:30 p.m. performance.

You’ll need to hurry, though. Tickets go on sale Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET, and are available exclusively online at Ryman.com or Ticketmaster.com.

The shows mark the release of Reba’s new double album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, which comes out February 3.

