Reba and Brooks & Dunn will be Together Again in Vegas this December

ABC/Image Group LA

Country music’s longest-running residency in Las Vegas doesn’t look like it’ll be coming to a close anytime soon. Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn are extending their Together in Vegas residency, adding eight more shows this December.

The new performance dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace are December 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, and 14. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday at noon PT.

Next up, Reba and B&D will play six dates this summer, starting on June 26.

