Reba, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and many more usher in the holiday season with “CMA Country Christmas”

Monday night, Reba McEntire took the reins to host the eighth annual CMA Country Christmas special on ABC.

Earlier in the day, longtime host Jennifer Nettles tweeted her encouragement: “Lady Reba, I can’t wait to watch you shine tonight on #CMACountryChristmas!” she wrote. “You glow from the inside and I know you will light up that holiday stage!”

The Country-Music-Hall-of-Famer more than lived up to the task, dueting with Kelsea Ballerini on “Jingle Bells” and Little Big Town on “Mary, Did You Know?” as well.

The superstar collaborations continued, as Chris Young teamed up with his hero, Alan Jackson, for a new take on “There’s a New Kid in Town.”

Dustin Lynch made his CMA Country Christmas debut, delivering “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” as did gospel legend CeCe Winans, who did “Joy to the World” with the Nashville’s Born Again Church Choir.

Luke Bryan showed off his take on “O Holy Night,” while also showcasing CB30, a pair of brothers he’s mentoring. Newcomers Christian and Brody Clementi offered “The Christmas Song.”

Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Lady Antebellum and Trisha Yearwood all made return appearances to the show that’s become an ABC yuletide tradition.

