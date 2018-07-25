Reba McEntire set to be a Kennedy Center Honoree this December

ABC/Mark Levine

Reba McEntire will join the esteemed ranks of Kennedy Center honorees this year, as she’s celebrated alongside Cher and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter, among others, in Washington, D.C. in December.

“Country music songstress Reba McEntire has inspired us over four decades with her powerhouse voice and music that conveys heartfelt, heart-warming honesty,” the John F. Kennedy for the Performing Arts said in its official announcement.

“I am so honored,” Reba reacted, as she shared the news on her socials.

Composer/pianist Philip Glass is also on the list of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honorees, and the creators of Hamilton, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be receiving a special Honor for their work on the groundbreaking musical.

Reba joins a who’s-who of country music legends who’ve also received the honor, with Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Merle Haggard among them.

Expect a star-studded, career-spanning tribute to Reba at the gala, which will take place in the nation’s capital on Sunday, December 2. The evening will be recorded for broadcast December 26 on CBS.

