Reba McEntire to Receive 2018 Horatio Alger Award

Reba McEntire is the newest recipient of the 2018 Horatio Alger Award.

She, along with 11 other individuals, will be recognized for overcoming challenges to achieve professional and personal success, and will be added to the Member Class of 2018.

“The Horatio Alger Association stands for integrity, honesty and resilience – qualities that Reba certainly exemplifies,” said Matthew Rose, president of Horatio Alger Association in a statement.

He adds: “She has faced numerous challenges in both her early career and personal tragedies, with admirable strength and grace. Reba inspires us all with her tenacity and always upbeat attitude. Her positive outlook is contagious and she will serve as an excellent role model for our Scholars.”

Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is a nonprofit organization honoring the achievements of individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education. In a statement, Reba offers her own advice on how to succeed in life.

“I always say that you need three things to succeed in life: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone,” she says. “These qualities have served me well in every part of my life, and I have no doubt my fellow honorees would agree.”

She adds, “I am honored to be inducted into the Horatio Alger Association, and I can’t wait to meet our 2018 Scholars and help them in any way I can to reach their own dreams.”

Reba will be inducted into the Association in April in Washington, D.C.

By the way, Horatio Alger was a real person: he was a writer in the 1800s and became famous for writing young adult novels about poor boys who became successful through hard work and determination.

