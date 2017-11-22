Reba stops by “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” for a “CMA Country Christmas” preview

ABC/Mark Levine

You can get a sneak peek at this year’s CMA Country Christmas special Friday morning as Reba McEntire stops by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

The Country-Music-Hall-of-Famer will preview her first time hosting the annual special, and do a holiday medley as well. LIVE airs immediately following Good Morning America on most ABC stations.

Reba performs “Mary, Did You Know” with Little Big Town on the special, and reunites with her CMA Awards duet partner Kelsea Ballerini on “Jingle Bells.” She also does a medley of “O, Come All Ye Faithful,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” You’ll find all those songs on the new version of Reba’s My Kind of Christmas album.

The two-hour CMA Country Christmas special premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

