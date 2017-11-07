Reba to welcome Kelsea, Luke, Lady A, LBT & more to her “CMA Country Christmas”

This year, Reba McEntire is taking over from Jennifer Nettles as the host of ABC’s CMA Country Christmas, and now we know who’ll be joining her for the holiday spectacular.

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Young, new duo CB30 and gospel legend CeCe Winans will all take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House this year to tape the show.

Reba herself will also perform a number from her album My Kind of Christmas, which she’s just re-released with four new tracks featuring the likes of Vince Gill, Darius Rucker, Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood, Amy Grant and Lauren Daigle.

This year’s show will air at 8 p.m. ET November 27 on ABC.

