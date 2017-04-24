“Red, Red Wine” at the “Bar at the End of the World”: Kenny Chesney plays tourist

ABC/Image Group LA

Kenny Chesney isn’t just singing about a “Bar at the End of the World” these days, he’s looking for it as well.

The superstar from East Tennessee most recently engaged his wanderlust on an excursion to Europe.

“There’s a lot of places that I’m curious about,” Kenny says. “I love being a tourist. I went to Italy this past year and I loved it because I love to eat,” he laughs.

“I love red wine so it was a lot of fun. I grew up loving cheese, tomatoes,” the notorious fitness buff goes on. “All that’s in Italy. I love it and… I love being a tourist when I can be.”

Since he’s not mounting a full-fledged tour this summer, one of the rare chances to see Kenny this year comes this weekend at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

