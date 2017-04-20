Runway-ready: Hillary Scott unveils LaBellum tonight on HSN

ABC/Chris Hollo

If you’ve ever wished you could raid Hillary Scott’s closet, this may be just about as close as you’ll ever come. On Thursday, the Lady Antebellum frontwoman debuts her new line of clothes on HSN, as part of the network’s Music City Nashville promotion.

Hillary first takes to the airwaves to roll out LaBellum at 9 p.m. ET, and she’ll be back at 10 p.m. too. Expect “lace, romance, ruffles and boho-chic,” along with some western flair in Hillary’s designs. You can preview the collection at HSN.com now.

With an appropriately-titled hit called “You Look Good,” the new fashion mogul hits the road this summer with bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood. Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young are also coming along for the trek, which starts May 26 in Bakersfield, California.

