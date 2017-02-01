Sam Hunt Drives “Body Like a Back Road” to Country Radio

MCA Nashville

If Sam Hunt’s web leak of his tune “Drinkin’ Too Much” was just enough to get you in the mood for some new music from the man who broke through with Montevallo, you’ll be happy to hear this — Sam’s now released the first official single from his sophomore album: “Body Like a Back Road.”

Melodic, percussive, and soulful, the track is very much in the vein of what we’ve come to expect from the Georgia native, who was nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy last year.

The song also features the lyric that inspired the name of his 15 in a 30 Tour, which kicks off June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese.

You can download “Body Like a Back Road” at the usual digital outlets now.

