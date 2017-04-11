Sam Hunt scores the biggest crossover hit of his career with “Body Like a Back Road”

ABC/Mark Levine

It’s not just country fans who are clamoring to hear Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road.”

While it’s no surprise Sam’s lead single from his forthcoming sophomore album is currently sitting at #3 on the country chart, this week, the track also becomes the Georgia native’s first top-10 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100, alongside tunes by Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

What’s even more impressive is that “Body Like a Back Road” is the fourth best-selling song in any genre so far this year. The tune has moved more than 616,000 copies since it was released February 1.

“Body” also follows in the footsteps of other memorable hits like Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” which crossed over to the Hot 100 in 2013.

