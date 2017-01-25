Sam Hunt’s Back with “Body Like a Back Road” and 15 in a 30 Headlining Tour

ABC/Mark Levine

The lead single from Sam Hunt’s sophomore album is now officially on the way. The “House Party” hitmaker will release “Body Like a Back Road” on Wednesday, February 1, and will follow that with a major headlining trek this summer.

Sam will kick off the 15 in a 30 Tour June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio, with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese opening. The first tickets go on sale Friday, February 3.

There’s been lots of excitement about new music from Sam in recent weeks, after he released the tune “Drinkin’ Too Much” online, even though it’s not officially a single. It’s been more than two years since the Sam’s breakthrough album, Montevallo, came out. So far, there’s no time frame for exactly when his sophomore release will follow.

Here’s the initial itinerary for the 15 in a 30 Tour, with more dates to be added:

6/1 — Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

6/2 — Indianapolis, IN, Klipsch Music Center

6/15 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

6/16 — Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/17 — Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

6/23 — Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/24 — Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

6/25 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

7/7 — St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/8 — Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/9 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

7/13 — Atlanta, GA, Verizon Amphitheatre

7/14 — Tampa, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 — Miami, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

7/21 — Bangor, ME, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

7/22 — Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

7/23 — Rochester, NY, Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

7/27 — Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/28 — Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/29 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

8/10 — San Diego, CA, Sleep Train Amphitheatre

8/11 — San Francisco, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/12 — Sacramento, CA, Toyota Amphitheater

8/15 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

8/19 — Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/21 — Denver, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/15 — Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion

9/16 — Washington, DC, Jiffy Lube Live

9/22 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

