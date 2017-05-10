Scotty McCreery speaks out to the “American Idol” naysayers: “Nobody’s gonna support that show more than me”

Triple 8 Management

With the news that American Idol will return to TV on ABC next season, there’s no one who’s more pleased to see the show come back than its 2011 champion, Scotty McCreery.

“I mean, nobody’s gonna support that show more than me, and there’s a bunch of us out there that will,” the North Carolina native asserts. “I grew up a fan of the show. Season one and two, I got into it and watched it religiously, you know every season, and was lucky enough to be a part of season 10.”

The 23-year-old goes on to say he pays little mind to the American Idol critics.

“I mean, everybody talks about how it was getting tired. The ratings were still… bringing in millions of folks at night,” he points out. “So I’ll be its biggest supporter, just to watch and relive some memories, but also just to discover new talent. There’s a lot of great talent out there.”

Scotty just released his new single, “Five More Minutes,” which he co-wrote about the passing of his grandfather. It’s available to stream or download now.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...