“See You Try”: Craig Campbell returns with first new album in five years

Craig Campbell‘s first collection of new music in five years will arrive June 8.

The See You Try EP takes its name from Craig’s current single, which was co-written by Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard.

The seven-track set also includes his top-25 hit, “Outskirts of Heaven,” as well as an acoustic take on that same song.

“For the past few years, I’ve created and found some of the best music of my career,” Craig says. “I’m beyond excited to release this EP and show the country music world what I’ve been up to. I’m very proud of the music and can’t wait for everyone to finally hear these songs!”

Here’s the complete track listing for See You Try:

“See You Try”

“Me Missing You”

“Outskirts of Heaven”

“Mas Tequila”

“Upstairs”

“Kids in the South”

“Outskirts of Heaven” (Acoustic)

