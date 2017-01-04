“Seein’ Red”: How Dustin Lynch’s “Unicorn” Is Bringing Out His Sexy Side

ABC/Image Group LA

Dustin Lynch says “Seein’ Red” is more than just his latest top ten hit — it’s a rarity that’s upping the ante when it comes to his stage presence.

“Gosh, this is — I call this song a unicorn,” he tells ABC Radio. “They don’t come around often. It’s got this… very infectious groove and melody with a great, sexy lyric.” He adds with a twinkle in his eye, “So I get to flirt with the girls a lot when I’m onstage singing this one.”

Dustin admits connecting with his female admirers from the platform has become a hallmark of his concert persona.

“I’ve kinda grown into that,” he reflects, “just being able to dance around stage a little bit and have some fun, you know, with everybody in the crowd. That’s what I love doing these days.”

“Seein’ Red” is the first single from Dustin’s forthcoming third album, which he was busy working to finish over the holidays.

Dustin reunites with his Kill the Lights tourmates Luke Bryan and Little Big Town for the Crash My Playa getaway in the Caribbean in a couple weeks, before heading out on the Dig Your Roots trek with Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane later in the month.

