Sexiest Man Alive problems: Blake Shelton is too sexy for his hair

Even when you’re People’s Sexiest Man Alive, sometimes your hair just won’t do right. Just ask Blake Shelton.

“I don’t wanna mess with my hair,” the magazine’s current cover model confesses. “When my hair used to be brown it would do what I said, but when it goes gray it turns into a Brillo pad — so I put a baseball cap on. The Brillo pad drives women crazy!” he adds.

As for Blake’s girlfriend, the glamorous Gwen Stefani, he says she’s flawless all the time — even without her signature paint and powder.

“My favorite thing to see on her,” he tells People, “and I don’t mean this to sound cheesy — is no makeup on whatsoever. She’s literally ageless. It’s unbelievable.”

You’ll find much more on Blake and Gwen in People‘s new Sexiest Man Alive issue, which hits newsstands on Friday.

