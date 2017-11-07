Shania Twain to serve as guest character in “Home Street” mobile game

Shania Twain will be taking on a brand-new role as an in-game character in Supersolid’s mobile game Home Street. The country star is the first guest character to appear across the gaming franchise.

According to a statement, Shania’s character will lead players through stories, two music videos from Now, and allow them to purchase exclusive outfits and an interactive guitar for their characters to use in the game.

“Shania Twain is an incredibly exciting guest star to launch our first partnership with,” CEO Supersolid Ed Chin says in a statement. “Her long list of awards and achievements reflect her extraordinary success and popularity across all countries and cultures globally. We are sure this will only continue to grow with her brilliant new album Now and are delighted to have her as a part of our Home Street community.”

Shania fans will also be able to take part in an in-game Q&A where players can submit questions for her to answer. Shania’s role in Home Street runs through the month of November.

The country legend is the first of a series of monthly partnerships for Home Street. The mobile game plans to integrate culture into the game with celebrities, films, books and design to engage players to create their dream neighborhood.