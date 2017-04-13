Shania Twain to serve as “key adviser” on “The Voice”

Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Now that the battle rounds of The Voice — which feature each coach receiving help from a mentor — are over, get ready for the “super mentor.” For the last few seasons, The Voice has brought in a superstar to work with the Top 12 as a “key adviser,” and this year, it’s Shania Twain.

Shania will appear on the April 24th episode of The Voice to work with the Top 12 during the final live-show phase of the competition. Next week’s show will feature the remaining contestants competing to actually make it into the Top 12.

Past “key advisers” have included Taylor Swift, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Pink, Rihanna, and Dolly Parton.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...