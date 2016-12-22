Shania’s New Record Is On the Way Next Spring, But Will It Be Country?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABC

How country will Shania Twain’s next record be? In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, she reveals it’s likely on the way in late spring, but from the list of her collaborators, its seems her first new project since 2002 may lean decidedly toward the pop side.

According to EW, among the collaborators Shania is working with on her new album are people who’ve worked with Ed Sheeran, One Direction, Bruce Springsteen and James Bay.

Of course, on her last album, the Diamond-certified Up!, the Canadian superstar made sure her new material appealed to the country audience that first made her famous. Each copy of the project included both a pop and a country version of the album.

Regardless of the audience Shania ends up targeting, the icon says it’s good to be back.

“I’m so overdue!” she tells EW. “I feel like I just need to keep making albums now.”

In the past 14 years, Shania has released a greatest hits album, some one-off duets with the likes of Michael Buble and Lionel Richie, starred in a reality show called Why Not? With Shania Twain, spent a few years headlining in Las Vegas and launched a major tour. In her personal life, she divorced her husband and producer, Mutt Lange, and got remarried.

As for what we can expect, Shania tells EW that the album includes “painful and melancholy ballads that evolved into completely upbeat songs” and “triumphant” girl-power rockers. She says of the project, “By the end, I felt like I had climbed a huge mountain and was standing on top of it, looking God in the eye, and saying, ‘I’m here! What do I gotta do next?’”

