“She’s with Me”: High Valley’s Curtis Rempel welcomes baby girl

ABC/Image Group LA

The population of High Valley just went up by one.

This weekend, Curtis Rempel and his wife Myranda welcomed their second little one. Millie June was born on Friday, and joins her big brother, 3-year-old Ben. You can catch a glimpse of the new baby girl with her mom and dad on High Valley’s Instagram.

Curtis and brother Brad will take some time off from the road for the next couple weeks, so they can spend some time with their growing family. The siblings’ next date is April 22 at Toronto’s Great Hall in their native Canada.

The duo is following up their top-20 breakthrough in the U.S., “Make You Mine,” with their new single, “She’s with Me.”

