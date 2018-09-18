“Small Town Boy” Dustin Lynch hits it big as he becomes the newest member of the Opry tonight

© 2018 Grand Ole Opry

Dustin Lynch becomes the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry tonight, during a ceremony that takes place inside the legendary circle of wood removed from the Opry’s previous home at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

When Trace Adkins officially issued the invitation to Dustin in August, the Tullahoma, Tennessee native admits he didn’t suspect a thing.

“It was a great disguise and a great surprise, because it was Trace’s 15th anniversary, and so nothing threw me off,” Dustin recalls. “Even when he walked out onstage…I just thought he was coming out to interview me…and then kick it back to us.”

“And he started talking about how special it was to be a member of the Opry and how much it meant to him…”

That’s when the “Small Town Boy” began to wonder if something was up.

“When he started talking about those things, I go, ‘There’s a lot of people in the wings. Is this happening?’ And then he broke the news. And then my next thought was, ‘Stop ugly crying,” Dustin laughs.

Even his parents’ presence in the audience didn’t tip him off.

“Mom and Dad were there, and they were there organically,” he explains. “They come to every Opry, so no one had to invite them to come.”

“Some kind of way, my mom ended up down at the front of the stage jumping up and down,” Dustin adds. “And apparently Dad was flipping in the back.”

Dustin’s still at a loss for words to express what Opry membership means to him.

“I don’t know how to even comprehend that yet,” he reflects. “But I’m so thankful that people believe in me to carry the torch and continue such a great legacy, and ask me to be a part of such a prestigious group, for sure.”

