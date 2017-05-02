Something in the Water? Justin Moore and Lee Brice wrap American Made Tour, head home to be new dads

ABC/Image Group LA/Rick Rowell

Now that Justin Moore and Lee Brice have completed 31 shows on their American Made tour, played for more than 120,000 fans, and helped introduce thousands to hot newcomers Brett Young and William Michael Morgan, they can turn their attention to more pressing concerns: the babies both singers’ wives are expecting.

Lee, his wife Sara and his sons Takoda and Ryker will welcome a little girl sometime this summer. Justin and his wife Kate have three daughters — Ella, Kennedy and Rebecca — and they’re opting to let the sex of their new arrival be a surprise, with baby #4 due sometime in June.

“To have the opportunity to become parents again, is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for,” Justin says. “We pray for a healthy baby boy or girl.”

Justin’s latest release, “Somebody Else Will,” is nearing the top 20. Look for Lee’s new single, “Boy,” to hit the airwaves in the coming weeks.

