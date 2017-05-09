“Something in the Water”: Miranda Lambert gets into the movie business

ABC/Image Group LA

Miranda Lambert is dipping her toe into the movie business.

She’s set to write an original song and be the executive music producer for the new comedy Something in the Water, which is expected to shoot in Nashville later this year.

The movie centers around a group of women who challenge the men in their lives to a bass fishing competition. Miranda’s longtime music video collaborator, Trey Fanjoy, co-wrote the script and will direct as well. The film’s being described as Bridesmaids meets Steel Magnolias.

Fanjoy directed Miranda’s very first music video and many others, including the CMA-winning “The House that Built Me.”

“Strong, amazing women are at the heart of this story and they’re also at the center of this film creatively…” Fanjoy tells Deadline.com.

So far there’s no word on when Something in the Water will make it to the big screen.

