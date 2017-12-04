St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital launches new campaign with help from country stars

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has launched a nationwide campaign called THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES, and some of the biggest names in country music are helping to raise awareness.

Artists include Brett Eldredge, Brothers Osborne, Cassadee Pope, Chris Janson, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker, Dustin Lynch, Hunter Hayes, Jake Owen and Jon Pardi are taking part. So are Josh Turner, Kelsea Ballerini, Kip Moore, Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, and Thomas Rhett, among others. All have joined the campaign by sporting the grey t-shirt in hopes to create a powerful giving moment and raise awareness, research, and treatment for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The t-shirt is available to anyone who becomes a Partners In Hope donor for the hospital by giving $20 per month. For more information and to donate, visit ThisShirtSavesLives.org.

