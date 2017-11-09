StillTheSame: The return of Sugarland

ABC Radio

Whether there’s new music on the way or not is yet to be seen, but the reunion of Sugarland is officially complete.

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have pursued solo careers — to critical acclaim but limited commercial success — since releasing their most recent joint effort, The Incredible Machine, in 2010.

But Wednesday night at the 51st Annual CMA Awards, the five-time Vocal Duo the Year winners came together again to give Brothers Osborne the trophy they’ve won so many times.

That alone wouldn’t be enough to provoke the thought of new music — but the two immediately followed their ABC-TV appearance by singing two of their trademark hits at the Big Machine after-party. Jennifer and Kristian were even wearing the same clothes as they strapped on guitars to sing their breakthrough single, “Baby Girl,” and Jennifer’s 2008 Song of the Year winner, “Stay.”

It’s worth pointing out that Jennifer, who’s a Big Machine artist, has sung the same songs at company events in recent years — minus Kristian, whose solo deal is with another label.

Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta even introduced them with the pride with which he’d present a new act — except he was recalling how he’d discovered them back in 2004, when everyone involved was working with different record labels.

The newly-founded Sugarland Instagram account may provide the most answers: its one post boasts a current photo of the duo, with the caption, #StillTheSame.

