Strait, Mellencamp, Vince Gill and more anchor all-star salute to Willie Nelson in January

Willie Nelson will be at the center of an all-star tribute concert that will take place in January and be recorded for an A&E special later in the year.

Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw, A Willie Nelson All-Star Concert Celebration is set for Saturday, January 12 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

George Strait, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, Kris Kristofferson, Lee Ann Womack, Lyle Lovett and Sheryl Crow are just the beginning of the lineup that will join Willie for the night filled with classics by, and collaborations with, the American music icon.

Ticket pre-sales start Thursday, with seats becoming available to the general public on Monday. You can find out more at WillieOutlaw.com.

