Survey says: Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann set to square off on “Celebrity Family Feud”

Curb Records

Lee Brice will square off against his pal and labelmate Jerrod Niemann during the third season of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud this summer.

Hosted by comedian Steve Harvey, the star-studded version of the popular game show gives celebs a chance to take home $25,000 for their favorite charity. Both Lee and Jerrod chose causes related to the military. Lee will play for Folds of Honor, while Jerrod is competing for the U.S.O.

Nashville native and frequent country collaborator Kelly Clarkson will be guessing what the “survey says” this season too. She’ll compete against comedian Amy Schumer to try to win money for Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Foundation.

New episodes of Celebrity Family Feud start Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

