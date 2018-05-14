Take Me Out to the Ball Game: Lauren Alaina and Trent Harmon to play in this year’s City of Hope matchup

City of Hope

American Idol alums Lauren Alaina and Trent Harmon are suiting up to play in this year’s City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game, taking place the weekend of CMA Fest.

Football stars Jay Cutler and Marc Mariani will also join HGTV’s Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, for the Saturday, June 9 event at Nashville’s First Tennessee Park.

Naomi Judd has signed on to do play-by-play, with newcomer Tegan Marie and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ daughter Brandi Cyrus set to hit the field as well.

This is the 28th year for the tradition that started during Fan Fair, the event that has evolved into CMA Fest. It raises money to fight cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases.

