Teach Your Children Well: Little Big Town leads the way, as country music honors music educators

ABC/Image Group LA

Tonight at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Little Big Town honors music educators from all across the country, as they host the 2nd Annual CMA Music Teachers of Excellence dinner.

If you’ve ever wondered where the money goes from your ticket to CMA Music Festival, Karen Fairchild wants you to know, it’s your dollars they’ll be passing out tonight.

“Every year when the artists play at CMA Fest, they’re playing for free, and then [the] CMA Foundation donates money to music education,” Karen says.

“It’s become such a big thing now,” she goes on, “that we literally are supporting complete music programs in some schools. Not just providing instruments, but taking care of the educators and on and on and on this list goes.”

This evening, thirty-one music teachers from all across the country will all get a financial gift to honor their accomplishments.

“They’re gonna give teachers not just like a little financial gift, but also something for their classroom,” Karen says.

“It’s really about celebrating those music teachers who often don’t get much of anything…. They’re the leftover budget in the school,” she adds. “They end up spending their own money on their classroom.”

Brett Eldredge hosted 2016’s inaugural ceremony. This year, Dustin Lynch, William Michael Morgan, Kristian Bush, Jerrod Niemann, Hunter Hayes, Scotty McCreery and more will all turn out to pay tribute to the educators as well.

Multiple landmarks across the Nashville skyline will also be lit in blue Wednesday night in honor of the teachers.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...