The 51st Annual CMA Awards crushes the competition in the ratings

ABC/Image Group LA

For Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, the tenth time hosting the CMA Awards certainly turned out to be a winner.

The Wednesday night show came out on top for ABC, beating Survivor on CBS and Empire on Fox, landing at #1 for the entire prime-time period.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards also attracted the show’s biggest audience in three years, more than doubling that of the competition. It was also the highest-rated entertainment show on any network so far this season.

