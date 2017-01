ABC/Craig Sjodin

You know him from the most recent season of ABC’s The Bachelorette, but Luke Pell hopes you’ll soon know him for his country songs.

The Burnet, Texas native has released his first single, titled “Pretty Close,” and you can check out a sample on YouTube.

It won’t be the last for the horse trainer and Army veteran, either. He plans to release a series of new songs every six weeks over the next few months.

