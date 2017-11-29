The Ballad of Sally Rose? Country-Music-Hall-of-Famer Emmylou Harris writes her memoirs

Courtesy of getTV/Sony

While she’s best known for crafting signature tunes like “Boulder to Birmingham,” Country-Music-Hall-of-Famer Emmylou Harris is now turning her attention to another kind of writing.

“I’m actually trying to work on a memoir,” the 1980 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year tells ABC Radio. “Over the years I’ve been asked, and finally I thought, ‘You know probably, because of where I find myself and the wonderful life I’ve had, somebody’s gonna write my life story, and I would prefer that it be me.’”

Emmylou began her career as the protégé and singing partner of legendary country rocker Gram Parsons, and went on to win 13 Grammys, making platinum albums with the likes of Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt. Along the way, she also helped save Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium by recording her 1992 live album there, and pioneered the genre of music now known as Americana.

But Emmylou says creating an inventory of her accomplishments isn’t the reason she’s interested in writing the book.

“I have a lot of people in my life that I would like to shine a light on,” she explains, “because you don’t have a career like I’ve had without a lot of help, and a lot of good people. So it’s gonna be a great, big thank you note!” she laughs.



So far, there’s no word on when Emmylou’s memoir will be released.

Next up for the country legend, she stars in getTV’s first original special, A Nashville Christmas. Emmylou performs the holiday favorite “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” with Wynonna, as well as other standards from her 1979 yuletide offering, Light of the Stable. You can catch Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan on the show as well, when it premieres Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET on getTV.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...