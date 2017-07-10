“The Devil Don’t Sleep” — and Brantley Gilbert’s fans don’t, either

Valory Music Co.

Brantley Gilbert’s fans are turning out in full force for his summer tour, with nearly 30,000 showing up to see him in Charlotte, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia this past weekend.

“We come to throw down,” Brantley says, “and the BG Nation knows how to do that. I love being outside in the summer and the energy the fans bring. It’s not just about the party, it’s about the music, and it’s awesome when we have crowds like this weekend.”

Next up, Brantley heads for Atlantic City, New Jersey and Gilford, New Hampshire this Thursday and Friday.

The Georgia native’s latest single is “The Ones That Like Me,” from his #1 album, The Devil Don’t Sleep.

