The Honky Tonk Highway rolls on for Alan Jackson

ABC/Image Group LA

After he sang “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” on the 51st Annual CMA Awards, and closed the show with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood singing along on “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” there’s no stopping Alan Jackson.

The new Country-Music-Hall-of-Famer will extend his Honky Tonk Highway Tour into 2018, with dates in both the U.S. and Canada. The latest leg of the trek kicks off January 19 in Lexington, Kentucky.

You can find updated tour listings and ticket information at AlanJackson.com/Tour.

