The insomnia continues: Chris Young extends his Losing Sleep World Tour

As his single with the same name ascends into country’s top ten, Chris Young is extending his Losing Sleep World Tour that kicks off January 11 in Indianapolis.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native is adding a dozen dates in April and May, with Kane Brown, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver joining him for the shows.

Pre-sales for the new dates start on Wednesday, with tickets becoming available to the general public on Friday.

Here’s a rundown of the new dates on Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour:

4/19 — Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

4/20 — Orange Beach, AL, The Wharf

5/3 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

5/4 — Toledo, OH, Huntington Center

5/5 — La Crosse, WI, La Crosse Center

5/10 — Rapid City, SD, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

5/11 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premiere Center

5/12 — Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

5/16 — Missoula, MT, Adams Center

5/17 — Yakima, WA, Yakima Valley SunDome

5/18 — Eugene, OR, Matthew Knight Arena

5/19 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

