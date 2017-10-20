“The Lonely, the Lonesome…” & the Hall of Fame: Lee Ann Womack looks forward to Alan Jackson’s induction

ATO Records

Next Friday, Lee Ann Womack’s eighth studio album, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone, hits store shelves. But as the 2001 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year counts down to the release of her latest record, she’s taking time to celebrate with a good friend.

Lee Ann’s current Honky Tonk Highway tour mate, Alan Jackson, will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, and she couldn’t be happier.

“It’s wonderful!” Lee Ann tells ABC Radio. “I mean, I’m having more fun out on the road with him and his band. I love those guys.”

“He’s very excited,” the “I Hope You Dance” hitmaker says of Alan’s entrance into country music’s most hallowed ranks. “He tells the crowd every night that he’s going into the Hall of Fame and tells a little story about it, and it’s really cool.”

While the lineup for Sunday evening’s Medallion Ceremony is top-secret, Lee Ann may’ve let at least one detail slip: “I can’t wait to sing for him that night,” she added.

This year, the late Jerry Reed and “The Gambler” songwriter Don Schlitz will be inducted into the Hall as well.

