“The Long Way” leads to Brett Eldredge’s first headlining tour

Brett Eldredge is taking “The Long Way” on his first tour as a headliner.

The Illinois native will launch his initial trek as a marquee name in April, with “All on Me” hitmaker Devin Dawson and newcomer Jillian Jaqueline opening. The 11-date run takes its name from Brett’s latest single.

“I have been very fortunate to be on some massive tours in my career,” Brett reflects, “but my first major solo headlining tour is something I have wanted to give to my fans for a long time! I cannot wait!”

Tickets for most of the shows go on sale Friday, December 8.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Brett Eldredge’s The Long Way Tour:

4/5 — Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House

4/6 — Missoula, MT, Adams Center

4/19 — Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre

4/20 — Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room

4/21 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

4/26 — Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

4/27 — Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

4/28 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

5/3 — Toledo, OH, Stranahan Theatre

5/4 — Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center

5/5 — New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom

