The main reason Garth Brooks hopes he wins his 6th Entertainer of the Year trophy

Garth Brooks already is the winningest Entertainer of the Year in CMA history, having taken home the honor five times, most recently in 2016.

Wednesday night, the G-man has the chance to claim his sixth Entertainer trophy. All his thoughts about winning, however, go straight to his band and crew.

“I don’t know,” he tells ABC Radio. “As far as Entertainer of the Year, if you want to talk about the band and crew, we can talk about them all day long, man. I think they deserve it. C’mon, 400 shows in 3 years? That’s a focus like no other and then that’s only, that’s less than 80 cities, so these guys are seeing a ton of shows in each city.”

Garth makes a great point, especially when you consider that he often does multiple shows in one day — requiring a reset that’s not exactly the industry norm.

Even though he has a reputation as one of the hardest-working guys in show business, Garth is quick to point out he has it the easiest of anyone on his team.

“Try to remember,” he explains, “I’m the last guy onstage and the first guy off. So I’m the one working the least. This band and crew, I’ll put ’em up against anybody. Their focus has been unbelievable, and it’s the same band and crew that we started with. So these guys have not dropped out or had replacements, they’ve forged the whole way.”

In addition to defending his Entertainer of the Year title, Garth will perform his top-ten single, “Ask Me How I Know” on the 51st Annual CMA Awards. You can catch the show live from Nashville, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

