“The Older I Get”: Alan Jackson unveils new single as he enters the Country Music Hall of Fame

Alan Jackson is releasing new music, just as he becomes one of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“The Older I Get” is the lead single from the Georgia native’s forthcoming album, which will be his first new studio effort since 2015.

“This song reflects a lot of how I feel these days,” he reveals. “It’s a good song. I really liked it, but the message was a little different when I first heard it. I thought maybe it could be a little more positive about being older and wiser and more content, so they rewrote a few things and this is how it ended up.”

Alan officially joins the Hall of Fame at the Medallion Ceremony Sunday night in Nashville.

He’s set to sing on the 51st CMA Awards, which will air live from Nashville November 8 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Look for Alan’s new album sometime in 2018.

