The People Have Spoken: Three-Time Nominee Blake Shelton Set to Sing at “People’s Choice Awards”

NBC/Trae Patton

Blake Shelton is set to sing at next Wednesday’s People’s Choice Awards, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The star of The Voice won his first trophy at the fan-voted show last year, for Favorite Male Country Artist. This year, he’s nominated in that category again, and he’s also up for Favorite Male Artist overall, as well as Favorite Album for If I’m Honest.

Comedian Joel McHale will host the show, which starts at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on CBS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...