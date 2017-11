Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton will sing his top ten hit “I’ll Name the Dogs” Tuesday during a special live edition of The Voice.

The five-time winning coach will also find out which of his contestants are safe, before the bottom two contenders compete for an Instant Save.

You can catch People’s Sexiest Man Alive performing the lead single from his Texoma Shore album Tuesday on NBC, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

