They call the thing Rodeo: Garth sells out in 18 minutes in Houston

ABC/Image Group LA

As Garth Brooks prepares to bring the North American leg of his World Tour to a close later this month in Nashville, the opportunities to see the six-time Entertainer of the Year in the U.S. are waning.

Unfortunately, if you didn’t already score a ticket to see Garth at RodeoHouston next year, you’ve probably missed your chance. The Oklahoma native sold out both shows in 18 minutes on Friday.

Garth will both open RodeoHouston on February 27 and close the famed Texas happening on March 18. It’s the first time in the history of the event that any artist has done that.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...