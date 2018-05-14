This is how you do it: Luke Bryan believes “American Idol”‘s Top Five have a massive opportunity to learn from Carrie Underwood

ABC/Craig Sjodin;Randee St. Nicholas

Carrie Underwood returns to the show that made her a star on Sunday. The “Cry Pretty” hitmaker will not only mentor the top five American Idol contestants, she’ll also perform her latest single live.

Judge Luke Bryan says there’s no doubt about it: Carrie’s career is the apex of what any Idol contestant would want their trajectory to be.

“She is a by-product of this show…” Luke tells ABC Radio. “You know, when you look at her and Kelly Clarkson and what they took from this opportunity. And what is the most important thing is: You can win this baby all you want, but what do you do with it when you win it?”

In addition to getting advice from Carrie, the contestants will also sing some of her biggest hits. Luke sees the one-on-one opportunity with the superstar as an invaluable experience for the potential winners.

“Carrie has turned this opportunity into movies, into hosting, into grace and beauty and being one of the most influential women in music in the past ten years,” he goes on. “And she’s gonna be able to have time with these kids. And hopefully these kids can truly understand what they’re on the cusp of.”

Tune in to see Carrie’s return to Idol Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...