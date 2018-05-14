“This Is It”: Scotty McCreery accepts his new identity as a golfer

Triple Tigers Records

Even after winning American Idol and having #1 songs and albums like “Five More Minutes” and Seasons Change, Scotty McCreery is finding he can still fly under the radar, for the most part.

“Flight attendant looks at me, realizing she recognizes me,” he explains on social media, “but unsure where from.”

“Then she gets it,” Scotty goes on. “Looks at my hat & says ‘You’re a golfer! Now I know where I know you from. I’m putting it all together now. My son worked the 12th hole at the Masters. You may have seen him there.’”

Scotty just released his new single, “This Is It,” which he wrote for his fiancée, Gabi Dugal. The two are set to marry sometime this year.

