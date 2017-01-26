This One’s for the Girls: Kelsea Ballerini Sees Her Grammy Nod as Proof of Girl Power

ABC/Image Group LA

It’s a little more than two weeks until the Grammys, and when Kelsea Ballerini thinks about her big nomination in the Best New Artist category, it’s all about the girl power.

“There was such a big conversation for so long about the lack of females in country music, which you can totally see if you look at the charts,” she tells People. “‘Bro-country’ was such a huge trend for awhile… But now there’s this huge trend of women on the radio, and it’s so, so cool to be able to see that in this category.”

Indeed, Kelsea competes against her contemporary Maren Morris for the coveted all-genre Grammy, but she says there’s no competition between the women. In fact, she says the “My Church” hitmaker was one of the first people to congratulate her, along with her pal Taylor Swift.

“I don’t think there’s ever been two female country artists in that category before, so it’s a big deal,” Kelsea says. “I’m stoked to do it with her.”

The Grammys will be handed out live on CBS, Sunday, February 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

