Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini literally land in your living room for the “CMA Fest” special

Bob D’Amico / ABC

For his second year hosting ABC’s annual special from CMA Music Festival, Thomas Rhett is really taking things to the next level. From the looks of this year’s first promo, he’ll actually come into your living room and sing to your dog.

In the spot, TR and his new co-host Kelsea Ballerini emerge from the TV to tease the big lineup. Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, and Florida Georgia Line will all take the stage from Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

The three-hour extravaganza also features collaborations between Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell, TR and Maren Morris, and Darius Rucker with Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild.

You can catch the CMA Fest special Wednesday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC. In the meantime, you can check out TR’s canine-crooning version of “Star of the Show” on his socials.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. .@KelseaBallerini and I are hosting the music event of the summer! Here's your first look at #CMAfest airing Aug 16th on @ABC! pic.twitter.com/CA2LJZQ6ON — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 12, 2017

