Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini literally land in your living room for the “CMA Fest” special

Posted on July 13, 2017 by Admin
Bob D’Amico / ABC

For his second year hosting ABC’s annual special from CMA Music Festival, Thomas Rhett is really taking things to the next level. From the looks of this year’s first promo, he’ll actually come into your living room and sing to your dog.

In the spot, TR and his new co-host Kelsea Ballerini emerge from the TV to tease the big lineup. Garth BrooksKeith UrbanLuke BryanBlake SheltonEric ChurchSam HuntLady AntebellumMiranda LambertBrad Paisley, and Florida Georgia Line will all take the stage from Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

The three-hour extravaganza also features collaborations between Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell, TR and Maren Morris, and Darius Rucker with Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild.

You can catch the CMA Fest special Wednesday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC. In the meantime, you can check out TR’s canine-crooning version of “Star of the Show” on his socials.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

 

This entry was posted in Country Music News. Bookmark the permalink.