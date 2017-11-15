Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris aren’t “Craving” a spot on “Forbes”‘ 30 Under 30 list — they’ve already got it

ABC/Image Group LA

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris have more in common than just a #1 duet with “Craving You.”

Both recent collaborators make Forbes’ new “30 Under 30: Music” list.

Calling TR “one of the most financially successful acts in the Class of 2018,” the magazine points out the father-of-two is now able to pull in a quarter-million-dollars a night on tour.

Forbes cites the #1 debut of Maren’s debut album Hero and her nomination for the Best New Artist Grammy as some of the reasons she made the list.

Christian artist Lauren Daigle, who’s recently sung with Reba McEntire on her single, “Back to God,” also makes the tally.

