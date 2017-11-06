Thomas Rhett at the CMAs: Dad in the audience, daughters on the carpet

One of the reasons TR has had such an “Unforgettable” year has been the arrival of his daughters Will and Ada, and he knows fans want to see them. That’s why he says the girls may make a red carpet appearance. “I might have to bring ’em just for one picture, just to say we did,” TR tells ABC Radio.

As for Lauren, her red carpet appearance is all about her dress, which TR says she still hasn’t chosen. “We get a package every four minutes on the doorstep every four minutes for Lauren to keep trying on dresses,” he laughs. “So hopefully, she can find one soon!”

But Thomas says he’s grateful that his father, who’s been such a help to him, career-wise, is going to be in the audience — and may even see him win the Male Vocalist of the Year trophy.

“Just to know how much time we spent working on this record, and just knowing how much time he spent with me when I was a terrible songwriter and how much work we’ve done together just to kinda make this career be what it is…I think for him to see me win an award like that would be pretty insane,” says TR.

As for the prospect of winning Male Vocalist, TR says it would be, “just a big cherry on top to an already awesome year.”

Tune into the CMA Awards Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see if Thomas will take home that trophy.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.