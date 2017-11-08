Thomas Rhett celebrates number-one album “Life Changes” with Bruno Mars

ABC/Image Group LA

Thomas Rhett is gearing up for the CMA Awards tonight, where he’s nominated in three categories, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. While the singer is excited for the awards show, he tells Access Hollywood he was equally thrilled to meet his idol, Bruno Mars.

“It was awesome,” he says of finally meeting Bruno. “I was standing in his tour manager’s office and Bruno walks in with a bottle of tequila. [He says,] ‘Man, I just want to say congrats on your number-one record and your babies.’ Meeting an idol like that was pretty special.”

Speaking of babies, Thomas and his wife, Lauren, recently hosted a unicorn-themed party for their daughter’s second birthday. As Thomas explains, his two-year-old daughter Willa Gray loves horses.

“Every time we pass a field with horses, Willa Gray always says, ‘Horse, horse.’ So, we [decided] to do something around horses. Lauren ordered a bunch of unicorn horns off of Amazon and we dressed up these horses and Willa rode on them all day,” he says.

Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. ET to see if Thomas walks away with a trophy.

